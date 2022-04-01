Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Hits $1.07 on Major Exchanges

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $12,236.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00002322 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00008690 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008010 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00009540 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.24 or 0.00227897 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

