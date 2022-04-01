DGS Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 34,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,172,000 after acquiring an additional 25,958 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.22.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 408 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.00, for a total transaction of $285,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,155 shares of company stock worth $17,776,891 over the last ninety days. 10.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $6.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $698.42. 1,061,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,322. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $638.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $625.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $469.36 and a fifty-two week high of $710.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

