DGS Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDY. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $1,081,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,520,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDY stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.01. 278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,851. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12-month low of $47.88 and a 12-month high of $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.41.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 13.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RDY. Zacks Investment Research raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

