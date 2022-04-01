DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,091,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 9.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Genpact by 86.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,150,000 after buying an additional 1,431,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 26.9% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 93,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.
In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.
NYSE G traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $43.55. The stock had a trading volume of 674 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,493. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.45. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.
About Genpact
Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).
