DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,110 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,818 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,165 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $152.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,364,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,190,494. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.51. The firm has a market cap of $171.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

