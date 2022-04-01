DGS Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 388.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,622 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.42.

NYSE:ED traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.34. The stock had a trading volume of 16,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.64. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $95.74.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.08%.

Consolidated Edison Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.