DGS Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 374.9% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 169,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 449,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,758,000 after purchasing an additional 29,983 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $578,000.

IEMG stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.66. The stock had a trading volume of 130,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,199,234. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $50.41 and a 12-month high of $68.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.01.

