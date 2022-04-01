Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.61) to GBX 3,200 ($41.92) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $954.62.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $203.09. 19,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,872. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.77. Diageo has a 1 year low of $164.13 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Diageo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,386,000 after buying an additional 58,199 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 36.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

