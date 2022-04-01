DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted earnings per share of $3.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $12.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $13.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.78 to $14.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.32. 1,369,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,261. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $78.17 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.488 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

In other news, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $4,057,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,051 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,681. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $277,668,000 after buying an additional 360,476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $260,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $186,139,000 after purchasing an additional 186,174 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $125,197,000 after purchasing an additional 158,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

