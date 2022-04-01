Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE:DBD traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 11,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,745. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average of $9.04. The company has a market cap of $512.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.97. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $15.64.

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 6,246.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

