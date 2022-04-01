DigitalBits (XDB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.24 Million

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a market cap of $351.75 million and approximately $7.24 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000866 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00011946 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005438 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00024167 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $387.94 or 0.00834990 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000134 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

