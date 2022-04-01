Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Dillard’s worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Warren A. Stephens bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $230.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,610,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $268.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.26 and a fifty-two week high of $416.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.06. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $15.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.75 by $6.93. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 52.55%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 17.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.00.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

