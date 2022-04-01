Dimecoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.81 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $47.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 21.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.09 or 0.00171846 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000093 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dimecoin

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

