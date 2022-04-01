Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Up to $3.55

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.55, but opened at $3.78. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 12,650 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $21.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.20 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $860.48 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Dingdong will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,968,000 after buying an additional 6,834,666 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 554,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 371,693 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,075,000. CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,877,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

