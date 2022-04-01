Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ) Short Interest Update

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Direct Selling Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Friday. 8,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,278. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97. Direct Selling Acquisition has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direct Selling Acquisition stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ – Get Rating) by 671.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,928,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,678,598 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 6.71% of Direct Selling Acquisition worth $19,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on businesses within the direct selling industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Plano, Texas.

