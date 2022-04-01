discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) Insider Nicholas Jefferies Sells 108,568 Shares

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Jefferies sold 108,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 775 ($10.15), for a total value of £841,402 ($1,102,177.10).

LON DSCV opened at GBX 788 ($10.32) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £752.19 million and a P/E ratio of 58.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 813.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 957.90. discoverIE Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 651 ($8.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,274 ($16.69). The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21.

DSCV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.06) price target on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

