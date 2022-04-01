DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.98. 393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,836,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.01. DISH Network has a one year low of $25.84 and a one year high of $47.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average is $35.19.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in DISH Network by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,790,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,312,000 after buying an additional 115,532 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in DISH Network by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 162,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in DISH Network by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

