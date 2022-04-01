Diversified Gas & Oil (OTCMKTS:DGOCF) Shares Up 2.3%

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:DGOCF – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58. 17,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 15,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50.

About Diversified Gas & Oil (OTCMKTS:DGOCF)

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

