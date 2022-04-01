DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of DLHC stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.18. 8 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,268. DLH has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $244.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.96.

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. DLH had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 4.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DLH will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick Gerald Wasserman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $268,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DLH by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in DLH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in DLH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its stake in DLH by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,924,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,323,000 after acquiring an additional 53,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in DLH by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

