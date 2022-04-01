Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

DLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.00.

NYSE:DLB traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $78.45. 4,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,386. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.96 and a 200-day moving average of $85.59. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $104.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $351.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $3,223,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $138,859.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,312 in the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,525,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $335,679,000 after buying an additional 257,199 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,656,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,737,000 after acquiring an additional 219,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,128,000 after acquiring an additional 339,994 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,137,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,274,000 after acquiring an additional 526,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,762,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

