Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of DOL opened at C$70.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$21.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$51.50 and a 1-year high of C$72.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOL shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.17.

In other news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total value of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

