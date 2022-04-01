Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Given New C$77.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.22.

OTCMKTS DLMAF opened at $57.07 on Thursday. Dollarama has a one year low of $41.55 and a one year high of $57.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.29.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

