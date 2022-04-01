Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Given New C$78.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on DOL. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Desjardins raised shares of Dollarama from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollarama from a market perform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$61.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$72.17.
DOL opened at C$70.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.11 billion and a PE ratio of 35.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$66.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$51.50 and a 12-month high of C$72.37.
In other Dollarama news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total value of C$146,150.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,581,552.12.
About Dollarama
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
