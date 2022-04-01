Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doma Holdings Inc. is using machine intelligence and its proprietary technology solutions for real estate closing experience for current and prospective homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. Doma Holdings Inc., formerly known as Capitol Investment Corp. V, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Doma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of DOMA opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00. Doma has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $10.23.

In other Doma news, Director Mark Ein bought 332,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $799,128.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Doma during the 3rd quarter worth $932,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. 16.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

