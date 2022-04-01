DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) General Counsel Sells $71,212.50 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $71,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tia Sherringham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Tia Sherringham sold 2,754 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $271,929.96.

On Monday, February 28th, Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $63,431.25.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tia Sherringham sold 1,604 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $151,866.72.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $70,625.00.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $117.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of -84.31 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.77. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $257.25.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.11.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

