Douglas Lloyd Williams Sells 4,950 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $420,849.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $81.59 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $93.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.21.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. SouthState had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in SouthState by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SouthState by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SouthState by 102.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SouthState by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in SouthState by 3.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SouthState in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on SouthState from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SouthState currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.34.

SouthState Company Profile (Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

