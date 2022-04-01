DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU) Short Interest Update

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DPCSU stock remained flat at $$10.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at $15,060,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,121,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,060,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,337,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,549,000.

