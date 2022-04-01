Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) PT Lowered to $25.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

DCT stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -276.50, a P/E/G ratio of 35.41 and a beta of -0.41. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.57 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,595,250 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 138.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 56,375.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 38.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 71,530 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 71.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duck Creek Technologies (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.