Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) Short Interest Down 24.4% in March

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the February 28th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Duddell Street Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.93 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 15,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,325. Duddell Street Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,952,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duddell Street Acquisition by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 23,996 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,282,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,255,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

