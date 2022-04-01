Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DLTH. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Duluth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,611. The firm has a market cap of $371.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Duluth has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $20.78.

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Duluth had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Duluth by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 292,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 150,627 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 70.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 144,033 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 62,824 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the third quarter worth about $735,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the fourth quarter worth about $692,000. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

