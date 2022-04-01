DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at $27,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

DD traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $74.75. 2,747,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,169. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

