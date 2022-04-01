Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.77. Dynavax Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7,100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $195.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.07 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 95.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DVAX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.53.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 41,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $442,481.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $877,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,496 shares of company stock worth $1,801,527. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

