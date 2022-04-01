Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $123.78

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $123.78 and last traded at $125.62, with a volume of 19490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.36.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXP. Northcoast Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.82 and its 200 day moving average is $146.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 811.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 419.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

