Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Gap Down to $50.27

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.27, but opened at $47.50. Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $47.50, with a volume of 40 shares traded.

EGRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average is $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.37 million, a PE ratio of -73.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

