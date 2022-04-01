easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 825 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 825 ($10.81) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.47) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.24) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.03) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.82) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.48) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 697.93 ($9.14).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 556.60 ($7.29) on Monday. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 417.40 ($5.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.34). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 588.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 600.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.22 billion and a PE ratio of -3.50.

In related news, insider Stephen Hester bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.29) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($125,753.21). Also, insider Julie Southern bought 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.59) per share, with a total value of £9,951.52 ($13,035.79). Insiders have purchased a total of 21,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,070 over the last three months.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

