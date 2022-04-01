eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.620-$4.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.eBay also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.310-$5.570 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.64. The company had a trading volume of 243,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,667. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. eBay has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. eBay’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of eBay from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.88.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,335 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 20,643 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,677 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $785,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

