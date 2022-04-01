ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives C$8.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.45.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECN. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Standpoint Research upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 63,200 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,853.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,433,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,275,018.20.

TSE:ECN opened at C$6.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 1.36. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 1.46%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

