Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EC. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ecopetrol from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.73.

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.86. Ecopetrol has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,986,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Ecopetrol by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,526,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,457,000 after acquiring an additional 506,857 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP grew its position in Ecopetrol by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 1,238,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 421,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ecopetrol by 663.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 183,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,621,000. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

