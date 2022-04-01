Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EC. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ecopetrol from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.73.
Shares of NYSE EC opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.86. Ecopetrol has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.71.
Ecopetrol Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.
