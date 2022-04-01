Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

NASDAQ:EDAP traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.00. 150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,768. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EDAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,497,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 718,460 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 403.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

