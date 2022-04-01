Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.75 and last traded at $25.20. 36,808 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 31,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

A number of research firms have commented on EDNMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($61.54) to €58.00 ($63.74) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Edenred from €51.50 ($56.59) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edenred presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Get Edenred alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.26.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, Ticket CESU, and Ticket Plus; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket ServiÃ§os, Ticket Car, and UTA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.