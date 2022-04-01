Edgeware Reaches One Day Volume of $1.61 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (EDG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, Edgeware has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. Edgeware has a total market cap of $31.29 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00037133 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00109645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

EDG is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,770,397,970 coins and its circulating supply is 6,048,589,018 coins. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.