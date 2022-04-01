Edward J. Mcgowan Sells 3,805 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $119.39 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.86 and a 1-year high of $121.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,184,000. Bradley Mark J. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $465,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

