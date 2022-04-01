Efinity Reaches Market Capitalization of $76.53 Million (EFI)

Efinity (EFI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Efinity has a total market cap of $76.53 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Efinity has traded flat against the dollar. One Efinity coin can now be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00046895 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.38 or 0.07221091 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,633.06 or 0.99740467 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00045757 BTC.

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

