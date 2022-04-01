Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elbit Systems is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays (“NVG-HUD”). They are a major supplier to the U.S Army and U.S. Marine Corps of Night Vision Head-Up Display systems for use in various types of helicopters. Elbit Systems Ltd. is engaged in a wide range of defense-related airborne, ground and command, control and communications programs throughout the world. Their focus is on the upgrading of existing military platforms and developing new technologies for defense applications. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $219.97. The stock had a trading volume of 25,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,865. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Elbit Systems has a 1 year low of $122.85 and a 1 year high of $238.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESLT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 20.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 721.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

