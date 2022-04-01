Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.40.

EGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $11.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.59. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $12.33.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,508,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 343,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 200,781 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

