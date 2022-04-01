Elemental Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,310 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Elemental Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Western Digital accounts for 11.2% of Elemental Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Elemental Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Western Digital worth $13,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,123,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Western Digital by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,531,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $425,910,000 after buying an additional 1,213,542 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $525,040,000 after buying an additional 994,582 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Western Digital by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $418,643,000 after buying an additional 889,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,703,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Western Digital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Digital in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

In other Western Digital news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDC stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.39. 3,566,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,013,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $43.85 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.15.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

