Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Short Interest Update

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Elmira Savings Bank stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.91. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,378. Elmira Savings Bank has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.52. The company has a market cap of $79.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Elmira Savings Bank’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Elmira Savings Bank by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Elmira Savings Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Elmira Savings Bank by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elmira Savings Bank in the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Elmira Savings Bank in the 4th quarter worth $3,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Elmira Savings Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its offers checking, savings, certificates, deposit rates, advisory services, electronic services, consumer lending, consumer rates, commercial lending, and mortgage. Its portfolio includes real estate loans, business loans, and consumer loans.

