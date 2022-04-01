Elrond Market Cap Reaches $4.37 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Elrond has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and approximately $201.18 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for about $201.15 or 0.00429701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elrond has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.97 or 0.00209287 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001038 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00031811 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00052579 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00009863 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000553 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 21,731,849 coins. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.