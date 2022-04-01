Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Essex LLC

Essex LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.26. 79,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,479,092. The firm has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $86.72 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.59.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

