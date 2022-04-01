Emmerson’s (EML) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Emmerson (LON:EML – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

EML stock opened at GBX 7.36 ($0.10) on Thursday. Emmerson has a 1-year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 8 ($0.10). The firm has a market cap of £67.38 million and a P/E ratio of -24.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.34.

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

